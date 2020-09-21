Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,976 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 91.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $4,206,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,605,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,703,450.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.12.

NYSE MPW opened at $17.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

