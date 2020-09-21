Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,906 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC opened at $66.33 on Monday. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.54.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.044 dividend. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.40%.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

