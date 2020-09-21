Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,738 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 593.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 173,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 148,345 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,978,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,147,000 after acquiring an additional 72,690 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $1,497,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $89.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -224.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $124.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

