Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 13,935 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,935 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in NiSource by 6.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 50,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

In other news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

