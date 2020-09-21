Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

WRB stock opened at $62.65 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

