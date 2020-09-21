Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,350 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Kimco Realty worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,674,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,921,000 after buying an additional 10,209,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 74.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,398,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560,497 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 44.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 21,014,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 67.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,125,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 384.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,052,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,431 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KIM opened at $12.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Morgan Stanley raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

