Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 191.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cfra raised shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.76.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $153.88 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $171.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

