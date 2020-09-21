Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,528 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,047 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks stock opened at $120.84 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.37.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $165,711.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $157,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,021 shares of company stock worth $427,683 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

