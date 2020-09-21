Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,952 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth approximately $620,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,371,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,859,000 after acquiring an additional 132,777 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 69.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth approximately $15,015,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBA opened at $57.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $64.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 4,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $294,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $929,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $375,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,283 shares of company stock worth $1,756,789. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

