Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.80

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 61 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of -0.05.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

