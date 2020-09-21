The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) to announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GEO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of GEO stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,916. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $30,877.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $23,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $38,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 348,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 71,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,304,000 after buying an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

