TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

TFSL opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

