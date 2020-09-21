Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Cfra upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $187.80 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $443.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,892,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,509,719. Tesla has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $502.49. The company has a market cap of $409.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,158.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total transaction of $520,187.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,188,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,404 shares of company stock worth $69,328,343 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

