Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Terex posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.80 million.

TEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,886,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,484,000 after buying an additional 1,257,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,702,000 after buying an additional 1,007,214 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,874,000 after buying an additional 686,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Terex by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after buying an additional 509,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 506,458 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Terex has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

