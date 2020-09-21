Tempus Applied Solutions (OTCMKTS:TMPS) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:TMPS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.24. Tempus Applied Solutions shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 6,200 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.

Tempus Applied Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMPS)

Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in aviation services. It deals with turnkey flight operations and offers customized design, engineering, and modification solutions and training services that support critical aviation mission requirements. It operates in a single segment: Flight Operations and Support.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus Applied Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus Applied Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.