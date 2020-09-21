Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TELDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Telefonica Deutschland has an average rating of Buy.

TELDF opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. Telefonica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

