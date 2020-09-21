Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Teleflex worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 678,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,106,000 after acquiring an additional 260,910 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 559,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $203,631,000 after acquiring an additional 76,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,993,000 after acquiring an additional 138,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $160,554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TFX shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.40.

Shares of TFX opened at $337.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $377.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $409.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total value of $74,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.