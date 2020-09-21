Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Welltower by 16.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after purchasing an additional 68,771 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 614.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Welltower by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 26.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $1,766,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of WELL opened at $56.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

