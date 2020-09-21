Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $97.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

