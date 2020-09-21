Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 1,900 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,141,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,894,000 after acquiring an additional 486,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Catalent by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,298,000 after acquiring an additional 637,881 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,907,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,970 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,955,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,478,000 after acquiring an additional 329,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Catalent by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,614,000 after acquiring an additional 262,205 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $201,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,399 shares of company stock worth $3,174,588 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent stock opened at $84.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02. Catalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.62 million. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

