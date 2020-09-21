Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stake in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.05% of SVMK worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVMK during the second quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 10.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth about $14,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,000 after purchasing an additional 118,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the second quarter worth about $252,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

In other SVMK news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $31,887.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 18,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $438,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 379,568 shares of company stock worth $9,037,012 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $22.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. SVMK Inc has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. SVMK’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

