Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 10,836 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 105.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at $108,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 115.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 48.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at $149,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Fox Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $73.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.23. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.39.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $118,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 40,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $4,228,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock worth $11,812,677. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

