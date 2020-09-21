Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Sells £110,953.80 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Pete Redfern sold 102,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41), for a total value of £110,953.80 ($144,980.79).

TW stock opened at GBX 105.30 ($1.38) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 118.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 237.70 ($3.11).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TW. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective (down from GBX 150 ($1.96)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 169.71 ($2.22).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.