Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.63

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.63 and last traded at $55.63, with a volume of 387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.06.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($11.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($12.53). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $117.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

