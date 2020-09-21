Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.63

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.63 and last traded at $55.63, with a volume of 387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.06.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.