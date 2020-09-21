Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.91.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TVE. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cormark raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, July 13th.

TSE:TVE traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.78. The company had a trading volume of 426,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$2.27.

In related news, Director John Glenn Leach purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,787.80. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 60,500 shares of company stock valued at $57,740.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

