TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,208 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $17,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 727.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.54.

TTWO opened at $158.49 on Monday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $180.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.81. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,858 shares of company stock worth $20,736,546. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

