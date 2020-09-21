Synergy (SNRG) Reaches Market Cap of $101,560.88

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Synergy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Synergy has a market cap of $101,560.88 and $9.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Synergy has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synergy Coin Profile

Synergy (CRYPTO:SNRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 26th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com . The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Buying and Selling Synergy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synergy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

