Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 91.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SREN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 75 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays set a CHF 96 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a CHF 93 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 100 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 1 year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.