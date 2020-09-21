Swarm City Trading Up 12.1% Over Last Week (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Swarm City token can now be bought for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $533,895.89 and approximately $6,687.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swarm City

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a token. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

