S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Shares Gap Down to $3.42

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $3.05. S&W Seed shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 40 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SANW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $101.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,271,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,402 shares during the period. S&W Seed comprises about 8.3% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 12.79% of S&W Seed worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

