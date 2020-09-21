S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Shares Gap Down to $3.42

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $3.05. S&W Seed shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 40 shares.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SANW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $101.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.60.
S&W Seed Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANW)
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.