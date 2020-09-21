Susquehanna Bancshares Trims WEX (NYSE:WEX) Target Price to $200.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price dropped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 44.03% from the company’s current price.

WEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.76.

NYSE:WEX traded down $5.06 on Monday, reaching $138.86. 6,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,383. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.70. WEX has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $2,246,046.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth about $7,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WEX by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,817,000 after buying an additional 455,271 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in WEX by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,539,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,475,000 after buying an additional 319,752 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 853,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,828,000 after buying an additional 288,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

