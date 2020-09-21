Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Sunnova Energy International reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

NOVA opened at $25.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $29.61.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

