Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $32.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

SU stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. 781,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,801,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.1565 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

