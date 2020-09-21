Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Position Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,655,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,265,000 after buying an additional 1,019,884 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 31.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,092,000 after purchasing an additional 588,988 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sun Communities by 311.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 660,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,492,000 after purchasing an additional 500,320 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $67,840,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $66,188,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUI. Citigroup upped their target price on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.20.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $140.90 on Monday. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $173.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 102.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

