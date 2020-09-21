SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp (CVE:SUGR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 895857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72. The company has a market cap of $11.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05.

SugarBud Craft Growers Company Profile (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and production of cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.