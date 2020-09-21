Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 96549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$0.15 price objective on shares of Stuart Olson and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Stuart Olson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 713.00.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$220.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$193.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stuart Olson Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX)

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

