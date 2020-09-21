Strategem Capital (CVE:SGE) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.00

Strategem Capital Corp (CVE:SGE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 16600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and a PE ratio of 231.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.56.

About Strategem Capital (CVE:SGE)

Strategem Capital Corporation, a merchant bank, invests in securities, mutual funds, government treasury issues, and real estate or other related opportunities in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dexton Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Strategem Capital Corporation in November 2001.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.