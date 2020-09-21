Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB) Trading 17.1% Higher

Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB)’s share price traded up 17.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 75,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 80,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a market cap of $2.30 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Stratabound Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SB)

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the CNE/Captain and Taylor Brook deposits comprising 158 claims; and the CNE mining lease located in the Bathurst base metal mining camp, New Brunswick.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Stratabound Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratabound Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.