Stitch Fix (SFIX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $28.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.05 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SFIX shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, June 12th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Darling sold 8,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $219,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,630.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 356,904 shares of company stock worth $9,522,090 over the last 90 days. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

