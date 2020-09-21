Stellar Price Tops $0.0709 (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0709 or 0.00000680 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, Exrates, Ovis and CEX.IO. Stellar has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $120.49 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stellar has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00038626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00224756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00083351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.01421307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00193921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,733 coins and its circulating supply is 20,716,569,286 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Exmo, Kucoin, Huobi, BitMart, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, Kryptono, CEX.IO, RippleFox, Upbit, Kuna, Vebitcoin, Poloniex, Sistemkoin, OTCBTC, BCEX, GOPAX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Indodax, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Stellarport, Koineks, Koinex, Gate.io, Exrates, Stronghold, Liquid, HitBTC, CryptoMarket, Binance, OKEx, Bitbns, Kraken, ABCC, C2CX and Cryptomate. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

