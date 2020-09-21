STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Standard Life plc provides asset management and long-term savings solutions. The company’s product and service includes pensions, individual savings accounts, investment bonds and mutual funds. It also offers life assurance, investment trust, wealth management and support services. Standard Life plc is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

SLFPY stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

