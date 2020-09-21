SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.69

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.69 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 1473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.30.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 28,166 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

