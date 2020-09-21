Sphere (SPHR) One Day Volume Hits $1,494.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Sphere has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $1,494.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001034 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sphere alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,604.28 or 1.01701116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038519 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00166251 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.