SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Given Hold Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of SPXXF stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82.

About SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides financial products and services to personal customers, companies, and organizations in Northern Norway. The company offers various savings, lending, and insurance products, as well as payment services. Its activities also include hedging instruments and trading in interest rate and currency instruments; hedging instruments in the commodity derivatives market; sale of Norwegian bonds and certificates, as well as bond market issues; purchase and sale of equities and fund units; and provision of corporate finance, as well as trading and investment advice services.

