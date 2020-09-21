SpaceChain (SPC) Trading 46.7% Higher Over Last Week

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded 46.7% higher against the dollar. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $1,849.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, EXX, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 999,000,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,923,520 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, EXX, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

