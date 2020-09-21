Sony (NYSE:SNE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Sony (NYSE:SNE) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sony earned a coverage optimism score of 1.58 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Sony’s analysis:

Shares of Sony stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. Sony has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $84.14.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNE. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

