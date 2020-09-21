SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 1.77

Media headlines about SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of 1.77 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNYFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of SNYFY stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.18. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

