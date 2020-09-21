SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a news impact score of -3.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

SFTBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SoftBank Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.95.

Shares of SFTBY opened at $30.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $33.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.60.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

