Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWBI. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $849.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 0.88. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $22.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.85 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Cicero sold 37,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $611,662.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,882.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $25,317.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,030.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $6,015,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $559,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $5,344,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $1,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

