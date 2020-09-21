SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on SM shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 101,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 5.46. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.50 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

